For the First Time, Queen Elizabeth II Was Seen Using a Walking Stick.

For the first time, Queen Elizabeth II was photographed using a walking staff for “comfort.”

During a visit to Westminster Abbey in London yesterday for the centenary of the Royal British Legion, which organizes the United Kingdom’s poppy appeal, which raises money for veterans, the 95-year-old queen leaned on the crowd’s support.

“It was for Her Majesty’s comfort,” a royal source told The Washington Newsday.

The queen’s health is unaffected, but her usage of the walking stick will act as a reminder of how long she has worked past the age when most people retire.

Next year, in 2022, Elizabeth will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, completing 70 years on the reign.

Her use of the walking stick comes six months after Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99, when she requested a 14-day period of mourning, rather than the standard eight days that had been stated.

The queen has begun to delegate some responsibilities to her son, Prince Charles, and grandson, Prince William, who both perform investiture ceremonies when the British great and good are knighted.

The queen made headlines in November 2017 when she chose to watch from the balcony rather than bend down to lay a wreath at Britain’s national war memorial, The Cenotaph, in London.

She did not wear the Imperial State Crown during the State Opening of Parliament this year for the first time, after earlier claiming it was too heavy.

“You can’t look down to read the speech; you have to take the speech up,” she told the BBC in 2018. Because if you did, your neck would snap and you’d lose your head.

“There are certain drawbacks to crowns, but they’re still really essential things.”

In keeping with a promise she made to her citizens on the day she turned 21, the queen has continued to work during the coronavirus outbreak and following the death of her 73-year-old husband.

“I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be committed to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong,” she stated during a speech in Cape Town, South Africa, in 1947.

