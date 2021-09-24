For the first time, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit New York together.

The Duchess of Sussex described her return to New York as “amazing,” as she and the Duke of Sussex made their first trip to the city together.

Harry and Meghan visited the city’s One World Trade Center, which was built on the site of the twin buildings that were demolished in the September 11 attacks, during their autumn vacation to the East Coast.

The couple wore solemn attire for the event, which took place two weeks after the terrorist attack’s 20th anniversary.

Meghan donned a blue high-necked coat, turtleneck sweater, jeans, and stiletto heels with her hair in a bun, while Harry wore a black single-breasted suit and dark tie.

Meghan smiled and answered, “It’s good to be back, thank you,” when a reporter asked if she was enjoying her vacation to New York.

As his wife spoke and smiled, Harry locked his attention on her.

When asked the same question, the duke agreed with Meghan and said, “It’s lovely, thank you.”

As they strolled throughout the observatory, the two donned black face masks, which they removed when they stood for photographs.

The couple’s first public appearance together since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June, as well as their first significant public travel since the Brexit vote.

On Thursday morning, they stood for the media at the top of the building against a panoramic backdrop alongside New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul.

Mr. de Blasio’s family was also present, including his wife, New York’s first lady, writer and activist Chirlane McCray, and son Dante de Blasio.

Following that, Harry and Meghan paid their respects at the nearby 9/11 memorial plaza.

They visited the September 11 museum and gazed out over a reflecting pool where one of the towers had stood.

Following their visit to One World Trade Center, Harry and Meghan posed for more photos outside, with Meghan, who will step down as a senior royal in March 2020, waving to the onlookers.

Fans yelled and chanted “Harry” and “Meghan” as Harry grinned.

As the couple walked away from the scene hand in hand, Meghan gave a thumbs up as one woman exclaimed, “Meghan you look wonderful.”

