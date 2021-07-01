For the first time, new Merseyrail trains will run on lines during daylight hours.

Merseyrail’s much-anticipated new trains will be seen for the first time in daylight on the local network today.

The testing of the new, cutting-edge trains for the Liverpool City Region has progressed to the next stage, with service on the Merseyrail network beginning today, Thursday, July 1.

The £500 million fleet will be the country’s greenest and most accessible, as well as the country’s only publicly owned trains.

The fleet, built by Swiss manufacturer Stadler, is a crucial component of Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram’s plans for a London-style integrated public transportation system that will make traveling across the city region faster, easier, and less expensive.

Because test runs have been taking place overnight, this is the first time locals will be able to see the trains in operation.

With over 17,000 hours on the clock already, a further 7 trains already at Kirkdale depot will be put to the test with dynamic testing on the Northern Line, while the present trains continue to run.

Before they go into operation, all of the new trains will be dynamically tested.

Despite the fact that the new trains will stop at every station, passengers are strongly advised not to board and to remain clear of platforms for safety reasons.

“It’s terrific to see that our new fleet of £500 million publicly-owned trains is moving on to the next phase of testing,” said Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of Liverpool City Region. I’m sure they’ll be as eager as I am to get on the tracks.

“These trains will be the most cutting-edge and accessible anyplace in the country, and they will serve as a true statement of intent for our region’s transportation future.

“They are an important aspect of my idea for a London-style transportation system that allows people to travel around quickly, cheaply, and reliably.”

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority is replacing its 40-year-old fleet with new trains from Stadler, a Swiss company.

