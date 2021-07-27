For the first time in three years, Peter Kay announces his comeback to live comedy.

Peter Kay has revealed that he will return to live comedy after a three-year hiatus.

In 2017, the legendary British comedian was slated to embark on a world tour, but it was postponed owing to family obligations, and he hasn’t performed since a surprise appearance at a Car Share screening in 2018.

However, the 48-year-old comedian, who is best known for shows like Phoenix Nights, has taken to Twitter to announce that he will be performing two live gigs in support of a very particular cause.

“Peter Kay will be delivering two very special live Q&A’s in aid of Laura Nuttall at Manchester O2 Apollo on 7th August 21,” according to the release.

“Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 30th, at 9 a.m..”

The Bolton comedian also shared a link to Laura’s story on the Doing It For Laura Facebook page, which was formed by Laura’s parents.

“Our beautiful 20-year-old Laura was diagnosed with Glioblastoma multiforme in October 2018 after a brain scan revealed six brain tumors,” the post says. Laura has just started her first term at Kings College London after receiving all A’s in her Alevels in August.”

Laura had planned to join the Royal Navy after finishing her degree until she received the awful news.

Laura has set up a fundraising page in the hopes of getting £80,000 for therapy that is not available on the NHS.

Laura’s parents have expressed their gratitude to the comedian for his assistance with their fundraising efforts.

“I still can’t believe this is really happening!” wrote one commenter. We owe Peter a huge debt of gratitude for this x.”

The event’s tickets go on sale this Friday at 9 a.m. and can be found here and here.