For the First Time in Thousands of Years, Watch This Icy Comet Pass Earth.

Skywatchers are gearing up to see a comet pass by Earth next month, in what will be its first visit in 70,000 years.

Gregory J. Leonard, a senior researcher at the University of Arizona’s Department of Planetary Sciences, found the comet, dubbed C/2021 A1 Leonard, on January 3 of this year. According to Space.com, Leonard discovered it at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in the Santa Catalina Mountains of Arizona.

Scientists are expecting that by December 2021, A1 Leonard will be close enough to be viewed with the naked eye.

Comet chaser José J. Chambó told astronomy journal Sky at Night last week that the comet’s brightness had increased “dramatically” when he shot two images of it a few weeks apart last month.

Although the comet is travelling quite quickly with relation to Earth, because it is covering such a large distance, C/2021 A1 Leonard may be visible for several days after sunset.

The comet may be visible to the naked eye between December 10 and 16, according to Sky at Night, peaking in brightness on December 13.

Meanwhile, on December 8, the Virtual Telescope Project will broadcast a live webcast of the comet. The stream will begin at 4 a.m. UTC (11 p.m. ET on December 7) on the company’s webTV page.

On TheSkyLive, an orbit diagram of C/2021 A1 Leonard demonstrates how its route around the sun is significantly elliptical—that is, rather than having a circular orbit like Earth, it is shaped like an oval.

As a result, it will swing into the inner solar system, crossing Venus’ orbital path before flying back into space in a sling-shot action powered by the sun’s enormous gravity.

It isn’t expected to return for tens of thousands of years, and it is considered to have last visited us around 70,000 years ago, according to Space.com.

Position in the Sky at Night

The position of the comet in the sky will alter on a daily basis. EarthSky.org has charts showing its location, which claims that it will first be visible in Northern Hemisphere skies before being visible in the Southern Hemisphere later.

Comets are massive ice and rock balls that travel across space and produce long tails. This is a condensed version of the information.