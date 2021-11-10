For the first time in the UK, a pet dog tests positive for Covid-19.

For the first time in the UK, a domestic dog has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus after catching the virus from its owners.

On November 3, examinations at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge, Surrey, confirmed the infection.

The dog, which is healing at home, is thought to have contracted coronavirus from its owners, who had tested positive for the virus earlier.

There is no evidence that the animal was involved in the disease’s transmission to its owners, nor that pets or other domestic animals can transmit the virus to humans, according to experts.

After the virus was discovered in a cat in the same laboratory last year, this is the first confirmed case of a dog becoming infected with coronavirus in the UK.

In accordance with international agreements, the case was notified to the World Organisation for Animal Health.

“Tests undertaken by the Animal and Plant Health Agency have revealed that the virus responsible for Covid-19 has been identified in a companion dog in the UK,” stated chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss.

“The sick dog was being treated for an unrelated ailment and is now on the mend.”

“Dogs are very rarely infected, and when they are, they usually only show mild clinical signs and recover in a few days.”

“There is no conclusive proof that pets transmit the virus to humans directly.” “We will continue to keep a close eye on this scenario and will update our advice to pet owners if the situation changes.” “Covid-19 is primarily passed from person to person, but in some cases the virus can spread from people to animals,” said Dr Katherine Russell, a consultant medical epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency.

“You should wash your hands frequently, including before and after contact with animals, in accordance with basic public health advice.”

Experts warned a few months ago that owners of cats or dogs infected with Covid-19 should keep their pets away from them while they are infected.

Coronavirus is common in pet cats and dogs whose owners have the disease, according to researchers in the Netherlands.

Coronavirus is common in pet cats and dogs whose owners have the disease, according to researchers in the Netherlands.

While the scientists believe there is a "possible risk" of owners transferring Covid-19 to their pets, they also believe there is a "potential risk."