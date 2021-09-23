For the first time in six years, Waterloo Road is about to return, and supporters are ecstatic.

Waterloo Road, the hit BBC drama, is scheduled to return, the BBC said today.

The last episode of the series, which is set in a struggling comprehensive school, aired in 2015.

Waterloo Road premiered in 2006 and ran for ten seasons before being cancelled six years later.

It featured a number of compelling storylines, including heartbreaking child cancer stories, shootings, covert operations, and terrible deaths, as well as highlighting a number of important causes.

The show was originally produced in Rochdale, but after the seventh series, it was moved to Greenock, Scotland, and it was announced today that the current season will be recorded in Greater Manchester.

“Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to investigate post-Covid Britain, from the perspective of those who have arguably been most affected: young people in education,” said Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama.

“We’re ecstatic to be returning to this fantastic format – with all of its thrills and spills, unforgettable characters, and high drama – at a time when audiences across the UK are in desperate need of it. And to be working on its return with the amazing Cameron Roach and Wall To Wall.”

Denise Welch, Ryan Thomas, Chelsee Healey, and Angela Griffin were among the cast members when the show last aired, but it’s unclear whether they’ll return.

The exact day on which it will appear on our televisions has yet to be determined.

Fans were ecstatic to learn about Waterloo Road’s comeback, and many turned to Twitter to express their delight.

“So excited!” exclaimed one happy watcher, @EMS Productions. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time!!” “The idea that @Waterloo Road is coming back for another series has made my day!” wrote another fan, @ackleybridgefa1.

“I AM ABSOLUTELY DELIGHTED the BBC is resurrecting legendary school soap!” said a third delighted viewer, @gordygeorge88.