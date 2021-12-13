For the first time in its history, the zoo has successfully bred six endangered Komodo dragons.

The Bronx Zoo’s official told The Washington Newsday that the breeding procedure began in 2014, when the zoo’s Komodo dragon display opened. The last time Komodo dragons were kept at the Bronx Zoo was back in the 1950s.

Adult Komodo dragons may become hostile during the mating process, according to a zoo news release. As a result, when they were matched for mating, personnel from the zoo’s Herpetology Department kept a close eye on them.

One pair of dragons bred in March 2021, after years of effort, and the female dragon laid eggs in April. Before they hatched in November, the eggs were nurtured and watched for seven months.

Don Boyer, Curator of Herpetology at the Bronx Zoo, stated in a blog post published on the zoo’s website, “The first dragon pipped its egg by using a specific egg tooth on the tip of its snout.” “The dragon did not emerge straight away—at times, only an eye could be seen through the egg’s slit perforations.” The young dragon takes roughly 20 hours to fully hatch from its shell, according to Boyer. It was about a foot long and was orange and yellow in hue.

The dragon was bathed and placed in a cage, where it remained until its umbilical stalk fell off and the scar healed. The dragon was subsequently moved to a larger space with branches and bark slabs, according to Boyer.

In a news statement from the zoo, Boyer remarked, "This is an important success for zoo employees and a landmark milestone for the Bronx Zoo." "Komodo dragons are one of the most fascinating creatures on the globe, and these hatchlings reflect the species' bright future. They'll be fantastic ambassadors for their wild cousins, raising awareness about the need for conservation." Komodo dragons are native to the eastern Indonesian islands of Komodo, Flores, Rinca, Padar, Gili Motang, and Nusa Kode, according to the press release, however the International Union for Conservation of Nature has classed the species as Endangered. There are estimated to be less than 2,500 Komodo dragons in the wild.