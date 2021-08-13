For the first time in 400 years, Britain’s smallest dwelling receives a sofa.

When the Smallest House in Great Britain received its first sofa in over 400 years, visitors to the little tourist attraction were ecstatic.

Snug, a sofa-in-a-box company, was delighted to accept the task of fitting a comfortable sofa into the house’s small living room in Conwy, North Wales.

The red-fronted house, which stands at 122in tall and 72in wide and is recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as Britain’s tiniest, has never had a sofa – or much else for that matter.

But that all changed when Snug ordered a new sofa, the Small Biggie, as part of a mini-home remodel.

Every year, more than 55,000 people visit the house, and hundreds of people watched as the sofa arrived and was installed in what Snug described as its most difficult delivery ever.

The sofa was pieced together by a two-man team after overcoming the minuscule front door frame, which had bumped hundreds of heads in its lifespan.

The sofa was pushed in by less than half an inch, much to the joy of spectators and the pleased homeowner.

For more than 130 years, the Smallest House in Great Britain has been passed down through the same family. Robert Jones, a 6ft 3in fisherman, was the last person known to have lived there.

“The house is nearly four centuries old, and I told Snug there’s no way a sofa will fit in there,” said Jan Tyley, the current owner. But their spokesman was adamant that they’d pull it off, and I’m impressed.

“We have visitors from all over the world, and I’m thrilled that we can add another chapter to the house’s story – the year the house received its first ever sofa.”

“It’s been rather tense watching if they could squeeze the sofa in,” one of the visitors stated. We’d just just entered the house, and it’s incredibly little. We’re incredibly pleased to be the first people in the UK to sit on the sofa, and it fits right in with the rest of the building.”

