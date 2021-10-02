For the first time in 40 years, a cruise ship parked on the North Wales coast is being brought back to life.

A 1950s cruise ship is about to be restored to its former splendour.

Since her last trip in 1978, the Duke of Lancaster has been a relic of a bygone era, with the same bar, restaurant, and cafes.

In 1956, she began her career as a passenger ferry and cruise liner, providing silver service to passengers as they traveled the waters from Ireland, Scotland, and Europe.

According to a website dedicated to the ship, its first-class cabins were dubbed “the nicest around” throughout the 1950s and 1960s.

However, after its final voyage in 1978, the massive ship was sold to a Liverpool-based business who sought to repurpose it as a dry docked attraction.

However, the Daily Post adds that it is currently ready for a fresh lease on life, with grand ambitions to restore it to its former splendor.

The Duke of Lancaster was beached in Llanerch-y-Mor, Flintshire, in 1979 and converted into The Fun Ship, a floating leisure and retail complex. There were flyers prepared, and great ideas for a hotel conversion and different attractions were made.

The dream, however, was short-lived and never fully realized. Following reported long-standing legal conflicts with the local council, the ship’s owners walked away, and by the mid-1980s, the ship was closed.

An amusements arcade spanning the entire deck was one of the plans for The Fun Ship. As a result, nearly 50 arcade machines from the “golden era” were locked up inside the ship when it closed.

John Rowley, the ship’s owner, spent nearly 30 years trying to launch a project to restore the ship so that it might serve the community and attract tourists. Unfortunately, this never came to pass, and in 2012, Mr Rowley permitted various street painters to leave their mark on the ship.

However, things have been looking up for the historic monument in recent months. Antony Rowley, John’s son, claimed they had finally gotten an events idea off the ground after decades of trying.

A variety fun day was conducted at the wharf right outside the ship in early September 2021 – but there.