For the first time, I ascended to the top of Liverpool Cathedral, and it was incredible.

I’ve lived in Liverpool for 12 years, but before this week, I’d never climbed to the top of Liverpool Cathedral.

The cathedrals of Liverpool are iconic, colossal structures that dominate both ends of Hope Street and serve as great examples of the city’s incredible architecture.

The Metropolitan Cathedral, which was created and completed in the 1960s, is a quirky, more modern structure, whereas Liverpool Cathedral is a massive Gothic structure steeped in history.

The cathedral was built between 1904 and 1978 and is based on a design by Giles Gilbert Scott. Scott, who was 22 years old at the time, submitted the design in 1903.

It has survived two world wars and currently provides a range of services to the community, including a place of prayer as well as an events area, a gallery, and more.

I was excited to visit and see the sights from the very top of such a massive and majestic structure.

The Tower Experience, located 500 feet above sea level, provides guests with unrivaled panoramic views and is described on the Liverpool Cathedral website as “the unique open-air 360-degree rooftop view of Liverpool and beyond.”

You’ll be guided to two lifts upon arrival, and then you’ll have to ascend 108 stairs to the summit.

The climb to the summit takes you through long, tight, dark tunnels that have an unsettling air about them – at least for me, though that could be because I was alone and have a vivid imagination. I kept seeing horror movie villains leaping out of the shadows at me.

The stairwell is very easy to navigate, and it doesn’t feel like there are 108 to contend with. I was still out of breath when I got to the top, but I blamed my lack of fitness on lockdown.

The climb to the summit isn’t very frightening, but I wouldn’t recommend it if you’re afraid of heights. I’m not afraid of heights, but climbing the twisting staircases while looking up at the vaulted roof on one side caused some unwelcome tension and nervousness.

Despite some trepidation on the stairwell, sighting the roof's higher surface.