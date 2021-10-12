For the first time ever, Emmerdale, Corrie, and EastEnders will cross over.

For the first time in television history, BBC and ITV soaps will collaborate on a handful of crossover episodes.

Climate change will be the topic of the episodes beginning November 1.

Coronation Street, EastEnders, and Emmerdale are all scheduled to have characters from one soap appear on competing soaps.

Sharon Marshall, the’soap queen,’ characterized the endeavor as ‘wonderful’ when she announced the news.

She reportedly told the Mirror: “It’s the first time something like this has ever been done. The world’s first soap crossover will take place in November.

“For the first time, all five British soap operas – as well as our ongoing dramas – will come together to tell the same tale at the same time. Climate change will be the subject of that story.” Casualty, Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Holby City, and Hollyoaks are among the shows engaged.

She went on to say: “To make this work, all of these people have been secretly discussing it for months, and what they’re going to do is record a scene, have a reference that covers a different area of climate change, and – this is the fun part – a soap first.

“You’ll notice that all of the shows will give each other a nod, and characters from one soap will appear in another on television. That’s something that’s never been done before.” A social media video showcasing two Emmerdale residents will be shown to Corrie characters, as will a video featuring one of Doctors’ stars.

Meanwhile, The Woolpack will analyze Casualty, and The Queen Vic will examine a social media clip from Weatherfield.