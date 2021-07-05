For the first time ever, Alice in Wonderland will be featured on a Royal Mint coin.

The Royal Mint has released a special Alice in Wonderland coin.

The Royal Mint is releasing an official Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland coin for the first time.

The new collection was created in partnership with the Victoria & Albert Museum and is inspired by the original book’s beloved drawings.

READ MORE: Dad is assaulted by a monstrous seagull that has been terrorizing the neighborhood for weeks

From today, the Royal Mint’s website will sell the special £5 crown featuring Alice and the Cheshire Cat (July 5).

The £5 crown was created using conventional minting procedures by the Original Maker of UK coins.

The intricate design is one of the most ornate coins produced by the 1,100-year-old craftsmen, with the edge inscription “Curiouser and Curiouser.”

The Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland memento is part of a two-coin collectors’ set produced by The Royal Mint Designer Ffion Gwillim and Sculptor Emma Noble, and is available in base metal (known as brilliant uncirculated) as well as gold and silver.

This coin is the least expensive of the set, costing £13 or £26 for the two-coin set.

Alice and the Cheshire Cat, as well as Tweedledum and Tweedledee, are shown on the silver coins.

The Tweedledee design will be released later this year, and these 15000 coins are part of a two-coin set.

The silver-colored design coins include a detailed brochure as well as free postage.

The Alice coin is £20, while the two-coin set is £40.

This 5000-coin limited edition is made of half an ounce of 999.9 pure silver.

It commemorates Alice’s legendary journey through the rabbit hole into the enchanted world of Wonderland.

It costs £65 and comes in a gorgeous box, according to the Royal Mint’s website.

This silver proof coin is struck in 999.9 pure silver and is part of a limited edition of 3500.

It’s the first time Lewis Carroll’s inventive tale has been commemorated on a UK coin, and the coin can be purchased to commemorate a timeless literary masterpiece.

This coin is £100 and comes in a beautiful box and case.

The most costly coin in the collection is displayed above and is currently available on the Royal Mint website.

The 2021 UK One Ounce Gold Alice’s Adventures. The summary comes to a close.