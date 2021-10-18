For the first time, Barry’s is coming to Liverpool, and it’ll be in one of the city’s most sought-after venues.

This month, the ever-popular Barry’s Bootcamp will visit Liverpool for one day only.

Barry’s will throw a one-off special event to put Liverpudlians through their paces at Moda Living’s brand new rental community The Lexington.

The Lexington development’s basement will be turned into the famed ‘Red Room’ on Saturday, October 23, welcoming in the experienced crew from Barry’s to bring Liverpool its first ever bootcamp, with three sessions taking place throughout the day.

The Moda + Barry’s event, dubbed “the ultimate HIIT class,” will give a one-of-a-kind exercise in which fitness enthusiasts will be pushed to their limits by lead trainers Sandy Macaskill, Amy Hughes, and Joe Davies.

After working up a sweat, guests will be invited to the Lexington’s beautiful Sky Lounge to refuel with Barry’s post-workout shakes while cooling down and taking in the city’s panoramic vistas.

Barry’s Bootcamp, which was founded by Barry Jay in Los Angeles in the 1980s, expanded to the United Kingdom in 2013 and launched its first location in London.

The business then opened its only store outside of London in Manchester city centre in December 2018.

Since then, local celebrities and athletes have been spotted working out alongside normal clientele at the high-end fitness facility.

The event, which will make its debut in Liverpool this October, will put attendees through a high-intensity, floor-based 50-minute interval training session.

Moda’s The Lexington, which appears to be an appropriate place for the workout, was created with the goal of creating a next-generation neighborhood for people to live, work, and play.

The state-of-the-art rental neighbourhood is made up of 325 wonderfully interior-designed rental apartments spread across 34 storeys with unrivaled views over the Three Graces and River Mersey, making it one of the most sought-after places to live in the city.

Moda, The Lexington places a premium on health and wellness, with an onsite gym, fitness courses, and virtual access to nutritionists, wellness coaches, and sleep consultants via an app.

A partnership with MYNDUP also provides on-demand virtual mental health sessions, and all on-site staff is trained in mental health first aid.

Every unit has a set of wellness sensors.