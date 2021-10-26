For the First Time, Astronomers Discover Evidence of a Planet Outside Our Galaxy.

For the first time, astronomers have discovered evidence of a planet orbiting a star beyond our galaxy, the Milky Way.

In the spiral galaxy Messier 51 (M51), which is about 28 million light-years from Earth, the scientists discovered indications of a probable planet. Because of its unusual appearance, the galaxy is also known as the Whirlpool Galaxy.

They estimated that the exoplanet is around the size of Saturn, the solar system’s second-largest planet after Jupiter, and that it orbits a star with a companion that is either a neutron star or a black hole.

Until today, all planets discovered outside the solar system, known as exoplanets, were found within the Milky Way’s limits. The vast majority of these planets are also within 3,000 light-years of Earth.

That implies if this is a planet in M51, it is thousands of times further away than the farthest previously discovered exoplanet.

If confirmed, the planet will not only join the nearly 4,000 other extragalactic planets discovered thus far, but it will also be the first in a new catalog of extragalactic planets.

The astronomers who discovered this extragalactic world did so by exploring nearby galaxies in the X-ray portion of the electromagnetic spectrum with NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. It is the use of X-rays that allows for the detection of more distant worlds like this one.

Even though stars in neighboring galaxies can be difficult to identify in visible light and other parts of the electromagnetic spectrum, because stars shine less brightly in X-rays, these emissions can help distinguish individual objects.

In a NASA press release, researcher Rosanne Di Stefano of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA), Cambridge, Massachusetts, said, “We’re trying to open up a whole new arena for finding other worlds by searching for planet candidates at X-ray wavelengths, a strategy that makes it possible to discover them in other galaxies.”

The study, which was published in the journal Nature Astronomy, was led by Di Stefano.

To find this planet, Di Stefano and his team employed a technique that has previously been successful in detecting exoplanets outside our solar system but within our own. This is a condensed version of the information.