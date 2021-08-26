For the first time, a wine festival will be held at the Albert Dock this weekend.

This weekend, Albert Dock will hold its first-ever wine festival.

This bank holiday, Liverpool will host the ‘Rosé Weekender,’ which will feature a variety of wine-themed events.

The festival is the culmination of the dock’s Great British Seaside summer campaign, which has seen a number of events, including the Maker’s Market and a seaside-themed makeover, take place over the past several weeks.

One of the top attractions in the world is a gin location in Liverpool’s city centre.

Many of Albert Dock’s resident restaurants and bars will participate in the festival’s wine-themed activities, with many organizing special one-off events.

Madre, a popular restaurant in Anchor Courtyard, will be hosting a special bank holiday brunch for £25 per person, including bottomless beverages. Fruity rosé sangria, a frosé cocktail, and four of their natural Province Rosé wines will be on the menu in honor of the wine festival.

Madre’s ‘Tacoway Truck,’ which is situated outside the restaurant, will also be participating, serving frosé slushies alongside its tacos all weekend.

Peaberry Coffee House will hold a ‘Frosé Bottomless Afternoon Tea’ for one weekend only to celebrate all things rosé.

The one-time event will feature a standard afternoon tea experience with sandwiches, scones, and cakes, but instead of tea, endless frosé will be served.

The activities will take place from Friday to Sunday at the famed coffee shop, and will cost £25 per person. It is necessary to make a reservation and pay a deposit.

Maray is another location that is changing its menu for the event, with rosé as the major feature of its drink menu. Rosé Spritz and Rosé Margarita, which contain sparkling rosé Prosecco and natural rosé from Liverpool-based Legs Wine, are special novelties to the restaurant’s menu.

Gusto will also be adding new beverages to its menu, including a sparkling frosé created especially for the weekend celebrations by its in-house mixologist.

The One O’Clock Gun, one of Albert Dock’s newest venues, will install a slushy machine to ensure frosé cocktails are available all weekend, while Panam restaurant will create a one-off pop-up bar serving Rosé Spritz. “The summary has come to an end.”