For the first time, 12-year-old Ava White’s father speaks up.

For the first time, the father of 12-year-old Ava White, who was stabbed to death, has come out.

Ava was out with friends in Liverpool city centre when she was stabbed in the neck with a knife at 8.30 p.m. on November 25.

Police suspect the young child suffered “catastrophic injuries” as a result of a “verbal altercation.”

Robert Martin, the 12-year-father, old’s has spoken out for the first time since her death.

The family was ‘totally upset’ and ‘heartbroken,’ he said.

“We would want to express our gratitude to everyone for their continued support at this difficult time,” he said.

“I appreciate each and every one of your thoughtful words and contributions.

“Ava’s family is horrified and grieved by what has transpired, and we ask that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve as a family at this time.”

On November 29, a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Liverpool Crown Court charged with her murder.

The young man from South Liverpool will be back in court on February 18 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The Honorary Recorder of Liverpool then scheduled a provisional trial for May 16, with a two-to-three-week duration.

The 14-year-old was denied bail and was kept in custody until his next court appearance.

Ava, a student at Notre Dame Catholic College in Year 8, was regarded as “special” and “very” popular.

Flowers, balloons, photos, and teddy bears continue to be placed in Church Street as tributes to the 12-year-old.

A school tie with the words “fly high” was left at the memorial spot.

A candle was placed next to the tie, with a message written in black pen on it: “Ava, you will be remembered for the rest of your life. Lillie, I miss you so badly.” Another candle exclaimed, ” “You will be missed, Ava. I can’t believe you’ve left, Eva.” In honour of the schoolgirl, a customised Liverpool FC shirt was also tied to a post.