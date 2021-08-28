For the filming of a new Channel 4 show, a road in the city center will be closed.

Next month, film teams will converge on a city centre street to film a new Channel 4 comedy drama.

The Curse is a new crime comedy thriller set in London in the early 1980s that follows a crew of small-time criminals who become embroiled in one of history’s largest gold heists.

The six 30-minute episodes will be produced by the award-winning team behind People Just Do Nothing and Murder In Successville.

Filming will take place between 2pm and 8pm on Monday, September 20 along Ormond Street between Old Hall Street and Bixteth Street, according to a letter addressed to local residents.

“We are aware that we are tourists to the area, and we would want to know in advance if you have any worries or any support you can offer,” the letter from Tiger Aspect Productions stated.

“All of our technical vehicles will be parked along Old Hall Street and Bixteth Street, and these bays will be suspended beginning September 20.

“We will also have a traffic closure along Ormond Street between Old Hall Street and Bixteth Street during the filming hours, however homeowners and businesses will have vehicle and pedestrian access.”

Tiger Aspect Productions is finalizing planning for the road closure with the Liverpool Film Office, Liverpool City Council, and Merseyside Police.

Allan Mustafa, Steve Stamp, Hugo Chegwin, and Tom Davis star in The Curse.