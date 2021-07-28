For the family of a man slain in a “street fight” on his way home from the pub, life is a “living hell.”

His family has been through “living hell,” according to the brother of a guy killed in an apparent street altercation.

Neil Farrington, 51, died as a result of an assault in Kirkby on Monday, May 17th of this year.

Neil Badrock, 27, of Kenbury Close, Kirkby, was charged with attempted murder at the outset.

READ MORE: A brother’s memorial to his father, Neil Farrington, who was assassinated on his way home from the bar.

Following the death of his father on June 21, he was charged with murder.

Jim Farrington, Neil Farrington’s brother, has issued an urgent plea for anyone with knowledge to come forward.

“Neil was a respected and well-liked member of the Kirkby community for many years,” he said.

“Since the assault that stole Neil’s life, my family and I have been living in a nightmare, and we would want to urge to anyone who has information that will assist the police prosecute the individual responsible to please come forward.”

Merseyside police have also released a CCTV photograph of a man they suspect may have witnessed the fatal assault.

On Monday, May 17, at 11:25 p.m., on Kirkby Row in Westvale, an event occurred.

Police were called to the scene after hearing claims of a fight between two individuals, one of whom was Neil Farrington.

Mr Farrington died as a result of blunt force injuries, according to a post-mortem.

The males fighting are reported to have been in The Mainbrace pub, also known as the Mariners, on Whitfield Drive in Westvale, before to the incident.

The individual photographed is wanted by detectives because they believe he can assist them in piecing together Mr Farrington’s movements in the hours running up to his assault.

There is no evidence that he was involved in the assault in any manner.

“We are particularly anxious to speak to the individual photographed as we believe he could assist us with our enquiries,” Detective Chief Inspector Helen Bennett said.

“It’s thought he saw Mr Farrington in the pub that night and may have important information.

“I would ask that anyone who recognizes the individual pictured, or anyone who knows who he is, contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who has information about the incident is being questioned. “The summary has come to an end.”