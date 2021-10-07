For the Families of the 98 Surfside Victims, a Mediator will Sort Through Millions of Dollars.

According to the Associated Press, a judge agreed on Wednesday to appoint a mediator to comb through the millions of dollars that will be distributed to the relatives of those murdered in the Surfside building disaster in Florida.

Judge Michael Hanzman of the Miami-Dade Circuit Court took the decision to avoid legal disputes among the 98 victims’ families over claims.

At a hearing, Hanzman stated, “I want to get things started.” “The last thing I want to see is victims squabbling over [money]distribution.” It would be a pity.” On June 24, the Champlain Towers South condominium partially collapsed, burying inhabitants and possessions beneath mountains of rubble and debris. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined, although the building was in desperate need of structural repairs worth millions of dollars before the accident, according to the Associated Press.

The mediator is intended to assist in the distribution of monies received from insurance payouts, lawsuit settlements, and the projected sale of the building’s former location.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After the 9/11 attacks, several attorneys linked the tough problem of valuing human life vs property losses and other claims to the Florida collapse. The process, which was managed by attorney Kenneth Feinberg, is now the subject of the Netflix film Worth, which stars Michael Keaton as Feinberg and is based on Feinberg’s own book.

“How much is a life worth?” As Feinberg remarks in an early moment, Keaton. “It’s a number,” says the narrator. And that’s the task at hand.” The location, which is just less than 2 acres in size, has already been sold for $120 million. The property will be put up for auction to see if there are any other potential buyers willing to pay more.

Even yet, it’s unlikely that enough money will be available to completely recompense everyone for their losses. Attorneys indicated that once the mediator is appointed, he or she will be entrusted with striking a fair settlement for all victims.

“We’re going to work very hard to get this done,” one of the lawyers representing wrongful-death plaintiffs, Ricardo Martinez-Cid, said. “Hopefully, it will be to everyone’s benefit.” To handle the case, Hanzman said he would contact Miami attorney Bruce W. Greer, who has considerable mediation experience. Greer did not immediately respond to an email asking if he would accept on Wednesday.

