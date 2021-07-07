For the England V Denmark game, there’s a simple method to get a free pizza worth £50 from Domino’s.

Nothing beats watching a football match while eating a takeaway, especially when it’s a Euro 2020 semi-final.

Takeaways in Liverpool are undoubtedly preparing for a full night ahead of England’s match against Denmark at 8 p.m.

Domino’s, which has locations all around Merseyside, is likely to be a popular choice for many, and a new online promotion allows you to obtain a £30 order for free by combining three packages.

The opening of a bar with 13 enormous TVs and a menu of “monster” sandwiches

For £28.99, you can have two big pizzas, one side, and a seven-piece chicken side from Domino’s offers area. That’s already a saving of £50 off the original price.

To get your order over the £30 barrier, you’ll need to add another side or a drink. After that, you can take advantage of Domino’s offer of 50% discount when you spend £30 or more.

That reduces the £50 meal order to £15 and you can also add another bargain to receive the full thing for free.

It only works if you are a new member of the Topcashback offers website. It’s free to sign up, and once you do, you’ll get a £15 payback incentive when you order a Domino’s pizza for £15 or more.

That means you’ll get £15 in cashback when you order for the match tonight, potentially making the entire £50 worth of food free if you use all three packages.