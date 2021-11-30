For the driver who crashed into the Wisconsin Christmas Parade, a sixth charge of intentional homicide has been added.

Darrell Brooks Jr., the alleged driver who drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade, has been charged with a sixth intentional killing.

According to The Associated Press, the sixth charge is against victim Jackson Sparks, an 8-year-old kid who was marching in the parade with his 12-year-old brother Tucker, who was also hurt in the incident. Each charge carries a life sentence if convicted.

Brooks, 39, allegedly turned into the parade route in Waukesha on Nov. 21 and drove his vehicle side-to-side without touching his brakes, striking dozens of people, according to investigators. Police announced that five persons had died later that night.

Brooks was apprehended after knocking on someone’s door and requesting assistance in phoning for a ride.

Brooks was charged with a different case earlier this month, according to FOX6 News Milwaukee, in which he drove his SUV to run over the mother of his kid on Nov. 2.

According to a document obtained by FOX6, Brooks received a pre-trial safety risk assessment the same day he was charged. The paperwork, which was submitted by a JusticePoint investigator, is intended to assist the court in making a bail decision. Brooks was rated a Level 4 risk for failure to appear and a Level 6 risk for new criminal conduct in the evaluation, indicating that he is more likely to not appear and commit a new offense. Brooks is also on active hold with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, according to the paperwork, and has been diagnosed with a “severe and persistent condition for which he is not receiving treatment.” Despite the concerns, Court Commissioner Cedrid Cornwall set Brooks’ bail at a low level. On Nov. 19, Brooks was able to post bond. Brooks’ bond is currently set at $5 million, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 14.

On Nov. 23, Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper charged Brooks with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide involving victims ranging in age from 52 to 81.

A spokesperson for the state public defender’s office, which is representing Brooks, Willy Medina, declined to comment on the new charge.

Brooks' apparent motivation remains a mystery. According to investigators, he was fleeing the scene of a domestic quarrel when he was killed.