For the death of a 2-year-old girl discovered in a river’s debris field, her father has been charged with felony neglect.

Jeremy Sweet, the father of Emma Sweet, a 2-year-old girl whose body was discovered in the White River debris field, is charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

According to Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew Myers, Jeremy Sweet, 39, of Columbus, also faces charges of unauthorized possession of a syringe and being a habitual offender. According to The Associated Press, Sweet was charged on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, search workers from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana State Police, and local fire departments combed the river and nearby areas for Emma Sweet, who was reported missing earlier this week, according to WTTV in Indianapolis.

On Saturday, her jacket was discovered in the water, but the search had to be called off for the second night in a succession due to darkness. Emma Sweet’s body was discovered by a diver on Sunday.

“Although my heart breaks for the family and friends, there’s some solace in knowing that we have her now,” Myers said, according to the Associated Press. “Today isn’t about Jeremy Sweet. This is about Emma and us finding this lovely little girl and returning her to her family.” According to WTTV in Indianapolis, Jeremy Sweet told investigators two different stories. When his truck was flooded, he told one that Emma was with him. Authorities said there was another story on Saturday that stated he and his daughter were both in the water.

“He told us he had dropped Emma off at Casey’s when we initially spoke with him [Friday] morning. After that, he claims she was on the hood of his car and her coat was wet, so he took it off and she was swept away “Sheriff Matt Myers made the announcement on Saturday afternoon. “Now there are three storylines, and none of them are the same.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After being discovered Friday morning in his flooded pickup by duck hunters, Jeremy Sweet has been jailed without bond in the Bartholomew County Jail since Monday. He was treated for hypothermia and frostbite.

Sweet and his daughter, Emma, were last seen in his pickup truck on November 24. This is a condensed version of the information.