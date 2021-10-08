For the Christmas season, Royal Mail hopes to hire 20,000 seasonal workers.

The Royal Mail has begun a recruitment drive to hire 20,000 seasonal workers to deal handle Christmas mail and the growing popularity of online shopping.

From the end of October to the beginning of the new year, temporary jobs will be available, with Parcelforce also searching for seasonal drivers and other personnel.

At England, around 17,150 seasonal workers are required in mail centers, distribution hubs, and data centers, with 1,800 in Scotland, 650 in Wales, and 500 in Northern Ireland.

The seasonal employees will assist in the sorting of Christmas packages and cards, as well as the increasing number of online shopping orders.

An additional 3,650 workers will be hired by Royal Mail Group’s express parcels subsidiary, Parcelforce Worldwide, 1,500 at the company’s international package center at Heathrow, and 650 data entry workers at three UK locations.

“Our seasonal staff is vitally crucial to our operation, and we very much look forward to welcome individuals who return year after year as well as those who may be joining us for the first time,” said Royal Mail chief people officer Zareena Brown.

“Participating in the delivery of Christmas is a fantastic experience, and we know it provides many chances for employment and participation in the areas we serve.”