For the busy holiday season, retailers and shipping companies want one thing: workers.

Retailers are sending out a wishlist this Christmas season, and all they’re asking for is seasonal workers amid one of the tightest labor markets in decades.

However, those businesses are unlikely to obtain the assistance they require, which is predicted to have a detrimental influence on the customer shopping experience, with unstaffed store aisles and lengthier wait times for online orders.

Job opportunities are plentiful, according to the Labor Department, with around 10.4 million positions at the end of August and 11.1 million in July, offering employees flexibility of choice. That’s the highest level since the government began collecting data on the figure in December 2000.

People are also departing their employment in historic numbers, according to the Labor Department, with 4.3 million quitting in August, up 4 million from the previous month.

“I’ve never seen a market like this,” said UPS’s global director of sourcing and recruiting, Matt Lavery, who has worked in the company’s hiring department for 24 years. “Normally, when people are getting off unemployment benefits, there is a boom of candidates. Those aren’t visible.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Employers were so anxious for workers before the holiday recruiting season that they hiked salaries over $15 an hour, began giving four-figure sign-on bonuses, and pledged to pay for their education. However, this was only a partial success. Employers will likely rely on existing staff to work extra overtime if they can’t find the people they need in time for the holidays, which may be costly for firms and contribute to worker fatigue.

Early September marked the conclusion of enhanced unemployment benefits, which included a $300-per-week government supplement as well as programs for gig workers and those who had been unemployed for six months or more. Aid to around 7 million people was cut off as a result of this. However, it appears that the elimination of those programs has had little impact on the number of persons looking for job so far.

UPS is attempting a new strategy to fill available positions as quickly as possible: hire in 30 minutes or less. If you take too long to hire someone, they may look for work elsewhere. As a result, the corporation has practically eliminated interviews and no longer conducts them. This is a condensed version of the information.