For the bank holiday weekend, the Florrie Fest Fundraiser is back.

This bank holiday weekend, the Florrie Fest Fundraiser returns with live music and a plethora of free family entertainment.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, August 28, will include some of Liverpool’s top up-and-coming artists, as well as a surprise special guest on the day.

The event makes a successful return after being canceled last year owing to the Covid epidemic. The Florrie’s life-changing work in the community is supported by this annual benefit.

Red Rum (Acoustic), Amiee Stevens, Ali Horn, Beyond Average, Jimmy Allen, Katy Alex, Kieo, and many others will be performing on the day.

There will be food booths and activities such as drum workshops, face painting, and a free funfair fair for children at the Florrie Fest community party, which will be held in the Tommy Bache Community Garden.

The Florrie has been at the heart of its community for for 130 years, having been built in 1889. Bernard Hall, a local benefactor, magistrate, and Mayor of Liverpool, intended to create a safe haven for the city’s poor and working-class residents.

Florence, his daughter, died when she was only 22 years old, and the building was named after her.

The Florrie continues to provide a variety of services with the same community atmosphere.

“Venue is a social, educational, and charitable hub for the inhabitants of south Liverpool,” said Ian Broadhurst, media and marketing manager. The Florrie Food Support Programme assists individuals and families in Liverpool who are experiencing food insecurity.

“Affordable groceries, toiletries, baby items, and apparel are available in our Food Union.”

They also use the eco-friendly electric van to deliver food boxes to vulnerable people in the community.

Florrie Fest Fundraiser tickets are £15, and they can be purchased here.

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Liverpool/The-Florrie-/Florrie-Fest-Fundraiser/35811379/

Visit https://www.theflorrie.org/about-us/ for more information on the Florrie and venue rentals.