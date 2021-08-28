For the 27th of August, the Mega Millions numbers are as follows: Is There Anyone Who Won the $288 Million?

The $288 million Mega Millions jackpot was not won on August 27, 21. The winning numbers from Friday night’s drawing are as follows:

01-10-44-47-56, 01-10-44-47-56, 01-10-44-47-56, 01-10 23 Mega Balls 3x Megaplier

The Mega Millions jackpot was $288 million on Friday night, with a cash-value option worth $208 million. Depending on the number of tickets sold around the country before Friday night’s drawing, the total jackpot might have risen.

The top prize was not won since no ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball. Three lucky players, on the other hand, matched all five white balls and won $1 million.

Because they matched all five white balls and had purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1, one of those winners, a player from Texas, enhanced their prize to $3 million.

Twenty-one players won $10,000 by matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball. Three of these players had also bought the Megaplier, bringing their total prize to $30,000.

A total of 393 players earned $500 by matching four white balls, while 77 players won $1,500 by purchasing the Megaplier. Thousands of other gamers were also awarded cash prizes of varying amounts.

On Tuesday, August 24th, the winning numbers were 17-18-26-52-67, with a Mega Ball of 19. The Megaplier was a 2x multiplier. The jackpot was $270 million on Tuesday, but no one won the top reward.

One lucky player in California, on the other hand, matched all five white balls and won $1 million. Their prize would have been worth $2 million if they had purchased the Megaplier.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday, August 31st, with a jackpot of $306 million and a cash option of $221 million.

What is Mega Millions and how does it work?

Mega Millions began as “The Big Game” on August 31, 1996, and has since grown to become one of the most popular multi-state lotteries in the country. Tickets are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah are the only five states that do not sell lottery tickets.

Host John Crow of WSB-TV in Atlanta holds drawings every Tuesday and Friday.

Five white balls, numbered 1 through 70, and one gold Mega Ball, numbered 1 through 25, are picked from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. There are nine distinct methods to earn a prize in this game.