For the 2022 Randox Grand National, the Ladies Day Style Awards will be back.

The Style Awards will return on Ladies Day at the 2022 Randox Grand National, according to Aintree Racecourse.

The Style Awards are extremely popular among Grand National racegoers, who are encouraged to dress up on Ladies Day in order to win spectacular prizes.

On Friday, April 8, 2022, an expert team of judges will pick who should get an award during Ladies Day 2022.

Aintree Racecourse will give Merseyside NHS workers 10,000 Grand National tickets in 2022.

Third place will receive £1,000 in cash and two Festival Zone tickets to Ladies Day 2023. The second-place finisher will get £3,000 in cash, dinner and drinks for two at The Art School, and two Festival Zone tickets to Ladies Day 2023.

The first prize consists of £5,000 in cash, an Ultimate UK Staycation Spa Break with Iconic Luxury Hotels, a £1,000 donation to the winner’s chosen charity, and two Garden Club seats to Ladies Day 2023.

“The countdown to the Randox Grand National Festival is well and truly on, and we are thrilled to announce that the ever-popular Style Awards will be back in 2022,” said Dickon White, North West regional director at The Jockey Club.

“Unfortunately, because to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Randox Grand National Festival had to be held behind closed doors, but we look forward to welcome everyone back in 2022 for what is always three spectacular days of action on and off the track.”

“Tickets will undoubtedly be in high demand, and I would advise anyone interested in attending the 2022 Randox Grand National to book by Monday, December 6th to get the best deal.”

Ladies Day tickets are on sale now.

Racegoers should book before Monday, December 6 to get the best deal. Tickets for the Festival Zone, which is right in the middle of the action, start at £43.20.