For the 11th time, a paedophile has violated a sexual harm prevention order.

Officers discovered a Facebook application on the phone of a “entrenched paedophile” who had violated his sexual harm prevention order.

Steven John Allen, 43, a native of Liverpool, was sentenced to a ten-year sexual harm prevention order at Swansea Crown Court on October 11, 2018.

According to WalesOnline, police entered Quay House Hostel on the Strand in Swansea city centre on August 17 and discovered a variety of social networking apps on his phone.

Allen’s phone was examined, and it was discovered that he had Facebook and Facebook Messenger accounts in his name, in violation of one of the prohibitions contained in the three-year-old order prohibiting him from using, accessing, or creating an account for use on any social networking website or web chat facility.

The 43-year-old claimed that his offender management had given him permission to use Facebook at the time, but rapid inquiries revealed it to be a “bare-faced falsehood,” according to Judge Huw Rees.

On August 29, he was interrogated by police and admitted to violating the order.

Allen was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court after earlier admitting to violating a sexual harm prevention order. It was his 11th violation of such orders, according to the court.

“My client has been open and honest with police since his arrest,” Rhiannon Lee said in mitigation. He downloaded the applications because he had no other way of reaching his relatives. He stated that having these contacts was crucial to him.”

“You are an entrenched paedophile,” Judge Rees stated in punishing Allen. Based on your track record, I believe it will only be a matter of time before you offend again.

“It’s possible that you haven’t done anything wrong online this time, but this is your 11th violation of such orders, as well as your 11th violation of notification obligations. You are in flagrant violation of this order and a repeat offender when it comes to violating these orders.

"It is critical that children, particularly young boys, are."

