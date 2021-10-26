For the 10th day in a row, Chinese military aircraft have buzzed Taiwanese air defenses.

On Tuesday, air traffic controllers in Taiwan received radio challenges directed at approaching Chinese jets for the tenth day in a row, after regular activity returned to the skies over the island following a spike in clashes at the start of October.

Since China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducted 149 sorties into the southwest corner of the ADIZ in the first four days of October, including a single-day record 56 flights on October 4, global focus on Taiwan’s air defense identification zone has waned.

However, open-source intelligence (OSINT) aficionados who use public plane- and ship-tracking websites to watch military activities around the self-ruled island are seeing a resurgence of near-daily flights, which reached an all-time high of 173 sorties as of Monday.

2021 is also the busiest year on record, with 695 PLA sorties into Taiwan’s ADIZ thus far. Last year, there were 380 flights of this type.

After a tumultuous start to the month, followed by a period of relative calm during which Taiwan’s Defense Ministry identified only four Chinese planes in 11 days, Taipei has intercepted or engaged air defenses for approaching PLA jets on every day since October 16.

A local OSINT group calling itself “Southwest Airspace of Taiwan” intercepted five radio challenges directed against PLA airplanes by Taiwan’s Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF), the latest at 10:51 a.m. Taipei time. Former service members from Taiwan’s armed services make up the OSINT organization.

An ROCAF operator can be heard challenging a Chinese military aircraft operating 6,600 meters (21,654 feet) southwest of Taiwan in the intercepted radio communication. He issues a warning to the PLA plane, saying it is “approaching our airspace and posing a threat to aviation safety.” All PLA activity has occurred in international airspace around 100 to 150 miles southwest of Taiwan since Taiwan began providing data on near-daily military flights last September. Despite explicit threats from China’s state media, no PLA jets have flown into Taiwan’s territorial airspace, a maneuver that would necessitate Taiwanese military action.

