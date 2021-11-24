For Thanksgiving gas prices, Biden’s use of oil reserves is likely too little, too late.

President Joe Biden ordered the release of oil from emergency stockpiles on Tuesday in an attempt to lower petrol costs ahead of the holiday season. However, analysts warn that when Americans are on the road for Thanksgiving celebrations, they may not notice much of a change at the gas stations.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) spokesperson Devin Gladden told The Washington Newsday, “It’s unlikely to have an immediate impact by Thanksgiving.” “Although there will be some short-term reductions, we don’t expect this to have a long-term impact. It will, however, have an effect.” China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom have all pledged to open up their oil reserves to aid in the fight against rising global oil costs. According to Gladden, the market’s impact will be determined in part by how much and when those countries join the endeavor.

“Because it’s not a long-term boost in output,” Gladden added, “the impact will most likely be short-lived.”

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at the fuel price-tracking website GasBuddy, it will be difficult to estimate when prices will fall.

“I will remark that the price of oil has been falling in the run-up to this release,” De Haan added. Because it was generally believed that the President would make this statement, oil prices have dropped by around $8 a barrel in the previous week, maybe as low as $7. ” “It’s hard to know,” he said, adding that there’s a “possibility” that motorists will see a drop in the following several days. “With millions of Americans hitting the road, stations may be hesitant to pass along the reduction until after the holidays, just because they can make a little more money,” De Haan said. “Theoretically, if stations passed along the price fluctuation or drop in price, we’d see a good decline leading up to Thanksgiving, but my opinion is that they’ll keep the extra margin until after the holiday.” In a speech on Tuesday, Biden alluded to these similar concerns when announcing the barrels’ release.

