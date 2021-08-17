For taking $65K in campaign funds, an ex-North Carolina state legislator was sentenced to probation and fined $1,000.

According to the Associated Press, a former North Carolina state senator was sentenced to probation and fined $1,000 for using $65,000 in campaign cash to benefit his family’s farm.

Last year, David Lewis pleaded guilty to withdrawing money from his 2018 campaign and depositing it in a second bank account he set up using a fictitious business with a similar name to the state Republican Party. Lewis Farms used the money to buy a house and pay his rent.

Lewis’ lawyer asked for no jail sentence, claiming that the theft was “an act of desperation rather than greed.”

During the 2010s, Lewis was the chairman of the House Rules Committee and the originator of Republican redistricting ideas. In July of 2020, he announced his retirement for the first time. After the plea agreement was made public, Lewis announced his resignation a month later.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Attorneys Josh Howard and Gavin Bell said, “To preserve the family farm from these confluent spirals, he made the single worst move of his life: he briefly diverted campaign funds to personal use before repatriating them to their normal end.”

According to information provided by the U.S. attorney’s office in Charlotte, Lewis was sentenced to two years of supervised release, which is equivalent to probation, and a $1,000 fine by U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn.

Lewis admitted to taking the $65,000, according to the plea bargain. Lewis, a Harnett County resident, later reimbursed his campaign account and sent $65,000 to the state Republican Party, as he had stated on state campaign finance filings.

In August 2020, he pleaded guilty to making false representations to a bank, which is a crime, as well as failing to complete a 2018 federal tax return.

According to court records, Lewis transferred nearly $300,000 from his campaign account to his farm bank account earlier in 2018. Although the campaign was eventually reimbursed in full, the expenses were not reported to the State Board of Elections. The plea does not include such actions.

Lewis’ court application also included letters of recommendation from figures such as current state Senator. This is a condensed version of the information.