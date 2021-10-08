For taking $40,000 in bribes, a former D.C. police officer will spend 39 weekends in jail.

After confessing to collecting over $40,000 in bribes, a former employee of the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was sentenced to 39 weekends in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan sentenced 46-year-old Kendra Coles to 78 days in jail to be served on weekends and ordered her to pay $6,000 in restitution on Monday (DOJ). Coles will also be sentenced to three years of probation and must forfeit the $40,000 in bribes she received.

In March of this year, Coles pleaded guilty to bribery of a public official and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. Coles provided personal identifying information on automobile crash victims to two “runners” who sent the information on to lawyers looking to pursue lucrative personal injury cases in exchange for bribe money.

Coles began working for MPD in 2006 as a customer support agent before becoming a staff assistant in the Patrol Services and School Safety Bureau in 2012. After an order restricting access to traffic accident police reports was issued in 2015, the criminal enterprise began. The reports have already been made available to the public.

The runners paid Coles money after the new policy went into place in exchange for the crash reports, which she still had access to as an MPD employee. In addition to personal information that could be used to identify victims, the reports included details about the type of collision, injuries and property damage, and whether the collision was a hit-and-run.

Coles photographed the reports and emailed or texted them to the runners. According to a 2017 examination of police records, she examined traffic crash reports 3,367 times in just four months that year. For supplying the information, one of the runners paid her between $400 and $500 per week, while the other paid her $350 per week.

Marvin Parker, a 62-year-old Silver Spring, Maryland resident, was one of the runners. Parker pleaded guilty to bribery charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison in January 2020. Although the inquiry is still ongoing, the identity of the other runner has not been revealed.

Around the same time, Coles was involved in an insurance fraud scheme using her personal automobile.