For stressed commuters, the Berlin Metro offers edible hemp-oil laced tickets.

For many people, Christmas has become a difficult time because of the Covid ban. Germany’s public transportation has come up with an intriguing and unique solution to help travelers relax: edible tickets mixed with cannabis oil.

The Berlin Transport Company, or BVG (short for Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe in German), is selling an edible paper day ticket laced with “no more than three drops” of cannabis oil.

“This way, you can move around Berlin without issue all day and then just swallow your Christmas worry along with your ticket,” BVG said, according to The Local.

According to DW, the company claims that the $9.95 tickets will have a relaxing impact on the individual who chews them. The tickets have a 24-hour validity period.

BVG suggested that passengers wash down their tickets with Berlin’s famous Döner kebabs in a clever remark. “Hemp oil is completely vegetarian and makes a fantastic salad dressing,” they continued.

Despite the fact that the oil is derived from cannabis seeds, it does not contain THC, the psychoactive ingredient present in marijuana. The company claims that the oil on the tickets is “absolutely harmless to health” and “totally legal” due to the lack of intoxicant. According to The Local, the new German government has committed to legalize cannabis for recreational use. BVG, on the other hand, affirmed that it was neither advocating for cannabis legalization or taking a public stand on the issue.

“Any form of drug use – whether illicit or legal,” the operators declared. That is why drugs and alcohol are strictly prohibited in all BVG vehicles and stations.” BVG went on to say that they take a “more open approach to entirely innocuous drugs” like hemp oil.

According to DW, BVG stated, “Hemp oil is in principle just as innocuous as sunflower, pumpkin seed, or olive oil.”

BVG is well-known for its clever marketing strategies. In 2018, Adidas released a limited-edition pair of sneakers that commuters could use as a yearly metro ticket. The footwear came with a yearly ticket worth about $860 and a retail price of around $200.