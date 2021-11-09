For stealing almost $100,000 in veterans benefits from her deceased sister, a woman could face ten years in prison.

After stealing more than $100,000 in Department of Veterans Affairs benefits intended for her sister who died in 2006, a Massachusetts woman faces up to ten years in prison.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, 60-year-old Robin Calef pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of theft of government funds for stealing $102,289.62 meant for her deceased sister.

Calef’s sister, who received monthly payments from the Department of Veterans Affairs, died in December 2006, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. Calef failed to notify the VA of his death, and the VA continued to provide Calef’s sister monthly checks. Calef cashed checks in her sister’s name from December 2006 to September 2017, as they shared a bank account. Calef “did, on a regular basis, knowingly and intentionally embezzle” $102,289.62 in VA payments from their joint account, according to the Department of Justice, which is also aiding with the prosecution.

Calef is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1st. She faces up to ten years in jail, as well as three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, in addition to the $102,289.62 she got illegally.

Calef has forfeited her right to appeal her conviction as well as her right to contest her sentence, including any forfeiture, restitution, or supervised release orders.

Several incidents of Army and VA benefits being stolen for personal use have surfaced in the last year.

