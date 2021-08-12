For Snoring, a Prisoner Brutally ‘Battered’ a Cellmate With A Kettle.

Late last year, a 26-year-old inmate in a UK prison assaulted and battered his cellmate because the latter was snoring.

On Sept. 24, last year, Ezra Greig allegedly “battered” a fellow HMP Swansea prison inmate, John Rogers, with a kettle before hitting him repeatedly in the face, according to WalesOnline.

Officers on duty at the time of the attack allegedly went to check on the two men after hearing noises coming from their cell and spotted the Buckinghamshire resident striking Rogers repeatedly with a plastic kettle.

According to the report, Greig dropped the remainder of the kettle and raised his hands once backup was called in and officers entered the cell.

Rogers, who had just moved into Greig’s cell that evening, was allegedly assaulted and had a bleeding head, slashes to his face and neck, and two black eyes as a result of the attack.

According to the Swansea Crown Court, Greig claimed Rogers’ loud breathing was the cause of the attack.

When prosecutor Ashanti-Jade Walton inquired if he had assaulted his cellmate, Greig said, “Yeah, because he was f—–g snoring.”

Rogers is said to have declined to give police a statement. In addition, despite the pounding he experienced, he did not support Greig’s prosecution.

According to the investigation, Greig was on remand in prison at the time of the incident. He was allegedly caught two days before the event in a police raid on a residence in Manselton, where he was one of three men who locked themselves in a bathroom and attempted to flush drugs down a toilet when cops forced access.

Greig apparently assaulted two police officers who were interviewing him about drug concerns the day before he allegedly assaulted Rogers.

According to the court, the 26-year-old kicked at the plastic screen separating him from the authorities, causing it to break and hurt a constable and a detective constable. He allegedly then hit one of the cops in the face before being punched in the ribs by another officer who was attempting to restrain him.

Greig reportedly pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily injury, which was added to his prior 36 charges, which included possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply, attacking an emergency worker, affray, possession of a replica firearm, and five instances of violence.

He is currently serving a 67-month sentence for narcotics charges as well as assaulting police officers.