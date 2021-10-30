For Sky TV’s Boxxer Series, Nathan Bennett will travel to the future.

Nathan Bennett has been competing in six-round competitions for the past two and a half years.

His most recent appearance was set for eight.

But on Saturday night, the Kirkdale 28-year-old will return to his amateur days as he competes in Sky TV’s high-octane Boxxer Series at the M&S Bank Arena.

Eight fighters, three of whom are from Liverpool, will compete in a straight knockout format over three three-minute rounds, with the victor receiving a large monetary reward and a significant rise in their name and standing.

Bennett isn’t taking any chances.

“I’ve specifically prepared for this tournament,” he stated. “For three-threes, you have to train differently.” I’ve been doing three rounds at a fast pace with a 15-minute break, then three rounds at a fast pace with another 15-minute break, then three rounds at a fast pace with another 15-minute break, then three rounds at a fast pace with another 15-minute break, then three rounds at a fast pace with another 15-minute break, then three rounds at a fast pace with another 15-minute break, then again – it feels harder but it’

“You can’t approach this as if it’s a ten-round fight. There are only three rounds, and I have to give my all in each one. It’s going to be a big deal. In my thoughts, I’ve lived this. For me, it won’t be anything new.” Some of the other rivals will as well.

Nathan has fought fellow Scousers Tom Farrell and Sean ‘Masher’ Dodd before, and his third six-round bout as a pro came against Ben Fields.

The lineup of Kane Gardner, Levi Kinsiona, Cori Gibbs, and Lee Appleyard is fascinating.

“I’m ecstatic to be a part of it,” he added. “I was at work when I received an invitation from Steve Woods. I responded right away. For me, this is a huge opportunity.

“Sky Sports is broadcasting it live. Many of the guys on there are familiar to me. And it’s a three-round match.

“In this case, experience isn’t a factor. This is basically a three-round shootout. It’s a three-round match with a lot of action. You must, however, maintain control. I was at the Arena for the Smith-Fowler bout, and this is going to be a show-stopper. It’s something I’m definitely looking forward to.” Bennett injured his jaw last time out in March, in one of Eddie Hearn’s Brentwood back garden lockdown performances.

