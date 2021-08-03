For Six Months, Hundreds Of Little Men ‘Attacked’ A 63-Year-Old In A Rare Neuro Disorder

After a terrifying six months of hallucinations, a 63-year-old man suffering from the unusual Alice In Wonderland Syndrome (AIWS) has been cured.

Doctors said the neurological ailment caused the man, from Pune, India, to have hallucinations of being attacked by hundreds of small men the size of his fingers, according to the Hindustan Times.

The symptoms originally appeared six months ago for the individual, whose identity has not been divulged. Though his family originally dismissed his hallucinations, he began to have them more regularly and sought medical help.

He was said to have at least two five-minute episodes per day, after which he was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. “I used to get attacked by almost 200 people. They were really little. My family claims that I used to yell at them a lot back then,” he told Hindustan Times.

He was then diagnosed with AIWS, a disease that causes skewed perception and disorientation for brief periods of time. As a result, the patient perceives themselves to be larger or smaller than they are.

Dr. John Todd, a British psychiatrist, initially recognized the syndrome in the 1950s, noting that the symptoms were similar to those experienced by Alice Liddell in Lewis Carroll’s classic “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

The incidence is one in a million, according to Dr. Dharmendra Kendre, a neuropsychiatrist who treated the patient.

“This can occur as a result of the use of certain drugs such as cocaine and cannabis. This delusion might also be caused by a metabolic or electrolyte imbalance. People with temporal lobe brain tumors, dementia, and schizophrenia are examples of this. “Treatment is provided based on the etiology of the hallucination,” he told the news organization.

In this patient’s situation, Dr. Kendre feels post-traumatic stress disorder was the origin of the illness. “For the past three months, he has been receiving treatment. We recommended antipsychotic medications as well as counseling sessions for him. Even post-traumatic stress or chronic sleeplessness can trigger Lilliputian delusion in senior folks, according to the doctor, as reported by Times Now.

After several months of medication and counseling, the man has entirely recovered. He told Hindustan Times, “Now I can sleep soundly and I don’t have any fears that I’m being attacked.”