For shutdown rent, market vendors are facing “immoral costs of high to £7,000.”

After being forced to close during countrywide lockdowns, Kirkby Market shopkeepers have been faced with claims for thousands of pounds in back rent.

The shopkeepers, who are facing costs of up to £7,000, claim that Knowsley Council is the only local government in the North West that charges stallholders rent for the time they are forced to close.

“Why are we different from everyone else?” one merchant, Lyndsey Shelley, said. If you say you’re going to back us up, back us up.”

Traders, on the other hand, were not qualified for most of the business support subsidies, leaving them relying on considerably smaller discretionary contributions to cover their own household expenditures as well as municipal requests for back rent.

“I’ve still got two kids, I’ve got a mortgage to pay, I’m not going to go and hand that over to them,” Ms Shelley, who has been told she must pay £7,000 in late rent, said.

Traders have also complained about the council’s lack of clarification on rent during the second and third lockdowns, which led to the current scenario.

The council gave traders three months of free rent during the first shutdown since they were not eligible for business rate reduction. Instead of individual traders having their own business rate accounts, the council pays business rates for the entire market.

Traders stated there was no information when the second and third lockdowns were announced about whether the rent-free period would be repeated.

Simon Trampnow, who has begun a petition asking the council to reconsider, believes that if traders had known they would be charged rent while unable to sell, they would have given up their licenses instead of incurring further expenditures.

“If we had known, we could have said, ‘Here’s our license; when the pandemic is over, we can come back and start all over again,’” he said.

“We just assumed it would be the same thing.”

As a result of this assumption, numerous traders terminated their direct debits for the time they were forced to close, resulting in back rent charges. Others kept theirs continuing, paying up to £10,000 in some circumstances.