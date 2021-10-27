For sexually abusing an inmate, an Alabama corrections officer was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

For sexually abusing an inmate, a former Bureau of Prisons (BOP) prisons officer will serve the next 18 months in prison.

Eric Todd Ellis, 32, of Birmingham, Alabama, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of sexual abuse and one count of witness tampering. For the next five years, the former prison officer at the FCI-Aliceville facility in Aliceville, Alabama, will be on supervised release.

Ellis allegedly engaged in a sexual act with a female inmate in the back of a laundry room in June 2020, according to court filings. Ellis was on duty at the time of the sexual act, and the female detainee was imprisoned and under Ellis’ custody. Ellis confessed his crime to another prison officer after the sexual act.

Ellis told the above-mentioned prison officer to lie to the OIG when the Office of Inspector General (OIG) was investigating Ellis’ misbehavior. Ellis remarked on a recorded phone call: “Just tell [the OIG agents]that we’re friends, but you hadn’t actually discussed it with me. And when you do, it’s because – as I just said – nothing happened.” In a news release, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division stated that no official in prison is above the law.

“Prison personnel who abuse their positions of power to sexually assault people in their care and then try to cover it up will be held accountable,” Clarke warned.

“The Civil Rights Division will continue to secure justice for sexual assault victims, including those in law enforcement custody and control,” Clarke said.

In a press statement, United States Attorney Prim F. Escalona of the Northern District of Alabama stated that sexually abusing an inmate is “intolerable.”

“Any such officials who break their oath of office will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted by my office,” Escalona stated. Officers who assault inmates risk severe prison time, as demonstrated by today’s punishment.” Finally, Special Agent in Charge James F. Boyersmith of the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General’s Miami Field Office stated that Ellis tried to cover up his offenses in order to avoid prosecution.

"The sentencing today sends a strong message to prison employees.