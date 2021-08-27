For sexually abusing a child, a former police officer was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to state prosecutors, a former Bristow City, Oklahoma police officer was sentenced to jail this week for sexually abusing a child in 2019.

Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson stated in a statement released on the day of the sentencing that Bradley Don Goodin, 47, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison followed by 20 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell.

According to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma, Goodin, who lives in Sapulpa, previously pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact with a child under the age of 12 in Indian Country on April 27, 2021. (USAO-NDOK).

Prosecutors claimed the girl revealed two events in which Goodin sexually abused her in a child forensic interview on Oct. 5, 2019.

The victim was reportedly terrified to tell her mother what was going on because she was afraid Goodin, who was still employed by the Bristow Police Department at the time, might harm them. According to the USAO-NDOK statement posted on the Agency of Justice’s website, he has not worked for the department since November 2019.

In a February 2021 superseding indictment, Goodin was charged with sexually abusing a total of three juveniles after the girl told her mother about the abuse. Goodin was also accused of being a felon in possession of 21 guns.

During the Thursday hearing, the girl and another youngster who had been assaulted by Goodin testified in front of the court, where Frizzell praised the victims’ comments and “emphasized that these types of crimes have a tremendous impact on both children and their families,” according to the statement.

“Goodin betrayed two young victims and profited from his position in their lives. Today, the victims of Goodin’s crimes boldly spoke out about the consequences of his acts. Johnson was cited as saying, “I am proud of them for stepping forward to confront this child predator.”

Members of the Sapulpa Police Department, the Creek County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI conducted the investigation into Goodin.

In related news, a 36-year-old former Ochiltree County, Texas police officer pleaded guilty to disseminating child pornography on social media last month.

Aaron Bennett Daugherty, of Perryton, pled guilty to one count of child pornography transportation on Wednesday.

Daugherty was detained as part of a federal undercover investigation into people who were sharing graphic photographs of children on Kik, a popular messaging app among teenagers.