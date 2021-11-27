For sexual abuse of a dog and child pornography, an ex-police officer receives a 20-year sentence.

For collecting child pornography and sexually abusing his dog, a 41-year-old former police officer in Bossier, Louisiana, will serve 20 years in jail.

Terry Yetman, a former patrol division officer with the Bossier City Police Department, was sentenced to four years in prison on each of five counts of animal sexual assault.

According to KTBS, the charges will run consecutively for a total of 20 years.

Yetman was also sentenced to 20 years in prison by District Judge Michael Craig for possessing child pornography. This sentence will occur at the same time as the previous one.

According to the newspaper, Yetman will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Before his trial began in August, the former cop pleaded guilty to the allegations. Some of the hundreds of counts he faced at the time were dropped as part of a plea deal with the state.

Yetman was placed on paid administrative leave awaiting an internal inquiry after allegations of animal maltreatment first arose in November 2018.

He was originally arrested in December 2018 when officials claimed he had pornographic photographs of a person engaging in sexual conduct with his dog, a Belgian Malinois named Boss. He was charged with 40 counts of animal sexual abuse.

His dog, a retired police K-9, was taken into custody by state police and ultimately placed in a Texas rescue.

Yetman was arrested for the second time in April 2019, shortly after posting bond, and charged with 31 counts of having child pornography.

Yetman’s second arrest was linked to a 2018 child pornography investigation that resulted in a federal prosecution of a former deputy sheriff.

According to court papers obtained by KTBS, the initial target presented Yetman with a soiled pair of underwear belonging to the target’s 7-year-old daughter at Yetman’s request. Yetman then distributed the underpants to other accused sexual predators’ residences.

Yetman expressed “how he would like to have sex with youngsters, both boys and girls” during his discussions with the retired cop, according to court filings.

Yetman’s Apple iCloud account also had photographs and videos of him participating in explicit sexual actions with his dog, as well as images of youngsters engaging in sexual conduct, according to police.

Yetman was eventually sacked by the Bossier Police Department, and he has been detained at the Bossier County Detention Center since his arrest.