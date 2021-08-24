For setting a Houston man on fire, a woman on the run has been charged with murder.

After reportedly setting a Houston man on fire and killing him earlier this month, a 19-year-old woman has been charged with murder. The accused is still at large, and police are on the lookout for him.

KHOU 11 reports that Emma Presler has been charged with murder in the arson incident that killed Devin Graham, 33, and badly injured his girlfriend Karissa Lindros, 26, earlier this month in the Kingwood area.

On Aug. 6, about 10 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2000 block of Aspen Glade Drive near Hidden Pines Drive in the Woodland Hills Village area. Graham and Lindros were rescued from the blazing residence by Houston firemen. Both victims suffered significant burn injuries and were brought to the hospital.

Graham informed police that Presler entered his home and sprayed an unknown chemical on him while he was in the hospital. She then set fire to him. Graham died from his injuries a few days after the incident, according to the report.

Lindros is still in the hospital, where he has apparently undergone many surgeries and infections. According to her family, she will have numerous more surgeries and is struggling for her life.

Witnesses reported seeing Presler leave the site in a white four-door vehicle after the incident, according to police.

“Devin is the father of three children who will now have to grow up without him. Lindros’ aunt, Lisa Sherlock, told KTRK that “[Lindros] is battling every day of her life to get back to her small kids, her sisters, her mother, and our family.” “We now have a name and a face for the person who did this.”

This isn’t Presler’s first run-in with the law. She was originally accused with murder in the death of Sierra Rhodd, a 20-year-old woman, in a September 2020 incident.

Rhodd was fatally shot in her bed while sleeping. Presler was accused of being Rhodd’s assailant’s getaway driver. The accusations against Presler, however, were withdrawn after a magistrate court determined that there was no probable cause.

“I think about that when I wake up. I go to bed thinking about it. Sierra’s mother, Krystalee Rhodd, was quoted by KTRK at the time as stating, “I have nightmares.” Presler is still held responsible for her daughter’s death, according to her.

Krystalee remarked of the recent occurrence, “My heart goes out to them (the victims’ families).” I understand how you feel. I’m only sorry we didn’t receive justice the first time around. Brief News from Washington Newsday.