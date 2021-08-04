For secretly filming students, a former music school owner was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

State prosecutors stated Tuesday that a 43-year-old music instructor from Monroe County, New York, will likely spend the rest of his life in jail after pleading guilty to secretly photographing pupils from his school.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. stated in a statement that Philip Close, of Rochester, was sentenced to 50 years in prison by United States District Judge Charles Siragusa after the former pled guilty to a 74-count indictment.

“This defendant will most likely spend the rest of his life behind prison as a result of this sentence,” Kennedy was quoted as saying.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York, the indictment contained 61 charges of producing child pornography and 13 counts of possessing information containing child pornography involving prepubescent juveniles (USAO-WDNY.)

According to U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who oversaw the case, Close owned the Close School of Music, which was located along the Town of Parma’s West Bridge Road from 2016 to 2019, and provided music lessons to children of all ages.

Close had planted spy cameras throughout the school at that time and secretly videotaped students, parents, and other teachers, according to the USAO-WDNY statement on the Department of Justice’s website.

According to the allegation, some of the spy cameras captured videos of Close inappropriately touching his students and himself during classes.

Close also installed two spy cameras in the school’s only restroom, one under the toilet and the other buried in a watercooler facing the toilet. He had placed the cameras in such a way that they would capture the naked genitals of young females when they stood up from the toilet.

According to authorities, the music instructor installed a spy camera in the restroom of a school where he worked between 2012 and 2016, which captured the bare genitals of girls who visited the facility.

Between 2012 and 2019, Close generated hundreds of child pornography materials involving 61 identified minor victims, the youngest of whom was four years old, according to the USAO-WDNY.

During a search warrant at the Close School of Music, authorities discovered 13 devices that contained additional photographs and videos of child pornography.

In a statement, the USAO-WDNY congratulated the FBI, the Child Exploitation Task Force, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.