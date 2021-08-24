For secretly filming child pornography, a Texas pastor was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors reported this week that a 49-year-old pastor from Grayson County, Texas, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after admitting to employing hidden cameras to secretly film multiple juveniles while they were naked and undressing.

U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant handed down a 360-month sentence to David Alan Pettigrew of Denison on Monday after he pleaded guilty on April 7 to sexual exploitation of children and production of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei in a statement released on the day of the sentencing.

According to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas (USAO-EDTX), authorities began investigating Pettigrew after receiving referrals from two unnamed electronic service providers and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which indicated that a user had uploaded files of suspected child pornography.

On Aug. 6, 2020, officers from Homeland Security Investigations and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office searched Pettigrew’s home in Denison and the Denison Church of the Nazarene after tracing leads to both sites. At the same time as the search warrants were being issued, Pettigrew was arrested for transporting child pornography.

Pettigrew and another individual, Chad Michael Rider, had set up hidden cameras in numerous areas to photograph minors in various stages of nakedness, according to investigators.

On Aug. 19, 2020, a grand jury accused Pettigrew with transportation of child pornography, and both men with creation of child pornography.

As part of his guilty agreement, Pettigrew admitted to plotting with Rider to record kids in Collin and Grayson counties, including filming them while they were naked. He also acknowledged to secretly filming a child in his home and filming youngsters undressing, bathing, and toweling off at the Denison Church of the Nazarene with Rider.

The children were between the ages of 11 and 14 when they were accidentally filmed.

Hidden cameras were purportedly disguised as hooks, clocks, a picture frame, a smoke detector, an AC wall adapter, charging blocks, and a pen to film the films.

In the statement, Ganjei was cited as adding, “David Pettigrew is a predator who used his position to exploit youngsters for his personal enjoyment.”

Rider’s case is still being investigated.