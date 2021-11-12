For sale is an apartment with direct access to the Albert Dock cobblestones.

In Liverpool, a new property with stunning views of one of the city’s most iconic sites has been placed for sale.

The two-bedroom apartment has windows that look out over the Mersey River and the M&S Bank Arena.

It’s part of the Colonnades development and is one of the Grade I listed structures in the famed Royal Albert Dock.

Apartments in a Tobacco Warehouse are for sale in a new ‘trendy’ city district.

The Colonnades is a collection of 115 premium apartments and penthouses with a 24-hour concierge, safe subterranean parking, and communal rooms.

To retain the development’s exclusivity, all apartments are owner-occupied, and subletting is forbidden, therefore no flats are available for rent or short-term rental.

The Colonnades flats are within walking distance of Liverpool ONE, train stations, and bus stations, allowing residents to take advantage of everything the waterfront location has to offer.

The apartment that is now on the market is billed as the epitome of ‘luxury living.’

The seller is expecting for offers in the area of £700,000 for the flat, which is on the market via Purplebricks.

“When you enter this house, you get a true sense of luxury,” said Dustin Finney, Purplebricks’ Local Property Partner.

“It’s one of the larger two-bedroom apartments in the exclusive colonnades complex, and the current owners have thoroughly restored it to an incredibly high standard.”

“This apartment is exceptionally special because it has river views from both the living room and the bedrooms.”

The apartment boasts many of the hallmarks of the Albert Dock, including exposed brick walls and beams, as well as hard wood flooring, according to images on Rightmove.

To complement the period characteristics throughout, the present owner has tastefully adorned the property with a dark wood integrated kitchen.

A second sitting room has been converted into a ‘games room’ and ‘bar area,’ with enough for a pool table, duke box, and more seating area.

This space, on the other hand, might be transformed into a larger dining room, home office, or even a third bedroom.

Both bedrooms feature en-suite baths and are doubles.

“Set in a popular location, this wonderful two bedroom executive City Centre apartment really is the,” the Purplebricks description says.

