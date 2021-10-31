For sale is a’modern luxury’ property on an exclusive development.

A new home has been listed for sale in a ‘exclusive’ Merseyside development.

The home, which was completed just two years ago, was described as being “crafted to precise standards” and with a “high end finish” everywhere.

The property is located in Sandstone Rise, Prenton, and is close to the Wirral Golf Course, Oxton Village, and Birkenhead Park.

For sale is a ‘unique’ property that backs onto a ‘world famous’ Merseyside location.

Karl Tatler has the four-bedroom standalone house on the market for £550,000.

According to Rightmove, the average sold price in Prenton over the last year was £220,438.

The majority of the sales were semi-detached homes, which sold for an average of £204,400.

The average price of a terraced house was £144,061.

Larger detached houses, on the other hand, sold for significantly more, with an average price of £408,753.

According to Rightmove’s market data, similar properties to the Sandstone Rise home are presently offered for more than the average price.

A four-bedroom detached house on Vyner Road South, less than 0.5 mile distant, is on the market for £750,000.

A similar house on Westmount Place is also for sale for £750,000, and another on Shrewsbury Road is for £475,000.

The Sandstone Rise home is rendered with an exposed brick front and a huge wood door, as seen in photos.

The ground floor features a living room as well as an open plan lounge, kitchen, and dining area that leads to the backyard.

The kitchen features quartz worktops and Neff built-in appliances, and is described as being built to a “superb level.”

When entertaining friends and family in the garden, bi-folding doors create the ‘ideal party’ environment.

On this floor, there is also a downstairs toilet.

The four bedrooms are distributed across the two upper stories, including a ‘wonderful master suite’ featuring built-in wardrobes, a dresser, and a modern ensuite shower area.

A tiered garden in the back includes a patio, lawn space, and an outside summer cottage or office. A covered hot tub area is also available.

“The pinnacle of modern luxury,” according to the listing in Karl Tatler.

“Sandstone Rise is a limited-edition property consisting of six standalone residences built to rigorous standards in 2020.

