For sale is a seaside property in Merseyside with ‘breathtaking’ views.

The home is surrounded by ‘breathtaking’ landscape due to its coastal location, which the future owner might enjoy right from their doorstep.

The four-bedroom house on Penrhos Road in Hoylake is characterized as “attractive” by the estate agents because of its proximity to public transportation, the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, and local beauty areas such as the red rocks.

The interior of this Grade II listed cottage in ‘Old Village’ is shockingly modern.

A balcony from the main bedroom suite, two en-suite bedrooms, and a wrap-around yard with a hot tub area are among the home’s highlights.

The home is now listed with Bradshaw, Farnham and Lea for £625,000, after been dropped in price in September of this year.

According to Rightmove, the average price of houses sold in Hoylake over the last year was £342,769.

The majority of sales were terraced houses, which sold for an average of £267,119, and flats, which sold for an average of £218,353.

In the past year, semi-detached homes sold for an average of £352,971.

Overall, sold prices were 36 percent higher last year than the previous year and 26 percent higher than the prior peak in 2016.

The coronavirus pandemic has fueled the need and desire for many people to relocate, and prices have risen in most places in the recent year.

However, Hoylake’s large gain of more than 30% could be attributed to its proximity to the seashore and local beauty areas.

According to the Bradshaw Farnham and Lea advertising, “A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy a superb home in one of Hoylake’s most prestigious and sought-after areas has emerged.

“‘5 Penrhos’ is a very inviting residence of true luxury, boasting a stunning beach side position and near proximity to The Royal Liverpool Golf Course.

“A welcome reception hall, basement w.c., spectacular open plan kitchen, dining and living space with bi-fold doors leading to the garden, four spacious bedrooms, two with ensuites, and a family bathroom are among the features of the home.

“The delightful south-facing garden is well-enclosed, with a decked area on the side and a patio. This is a fantastic home that must be seen.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”