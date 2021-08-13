For sale is a ‘outstanding’ period property designed by the Blundell Family’s renowned architect.

A rare opportunity has arisen to acquire one of the few remaining properties created by a renowned Liverpool architect.

Local architect Henry Sephton designed and owned the five-bedroom mansion on Serpentine South in Blundellsands.

The period building, which dates from the 1800s and spans three storeys, has been sensitively refurbished to highlight its unique features.

On the market is a ‘stunning’ 200-year-old property with panoramic views for kilometers.

The mansion, described as “excellent,” is listed with Colette Gunter for £1,700,000.

After being granted the land by the Blundell Family for his contribution to architecture in 1870, renowned designer Henry Sephton constructed and lived there.

Sephton was renowned as the architect of the Blundell Family, who owned land in Sefton at the time.

In the 14th century, the settlement of Ince Blundell in Sefton was named for the family.

In 1750, the family commissioned Henry Sephton to create Ince Blundell Hall, which is still standing in the community today.

According to Rightmove, the average price of a home in Blundellsands during the last 12 months was £310,396.

Semi-detached properties sold for £331,145 on average, while detached properties sold for £526,741.

The majority of the transactions in the area were flats, which averaged £167,850.

The six-bedroom detached property, on the other hand, is in excellent company, as other similar properties are also advertised for over £1,000,000.

Rightmove data shows that three similar residences are listed for £1,500,000 on Warren Road, £1,495,000 on Merrilocks Road, and £1,500,000 on Hall Road West, all less than a mile away.

The Serpentine South house has been beautifully decorated to make the most of its original appeal, according to images on Rightmove.

With a vaulted ceiling, the original glazed entrance at the front of the property still allows in plenty of light.

The split-level landing and hall features a solid wood floor and a handmade handcrafted solid wood staircase.

A living room, drawing room, dining room, shower room, and huge kitchen diner are among the rooms on the ground level.

Solid marble fireplaces with surround cast iron inserts, original glass windows throughout, and intricate hand carved coving and picture rails are just a few of the impressive features.

