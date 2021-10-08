For sale is a one-of-a-kind mansion with’spectacular’ sweeping views.

A ‘fantastic’ home in Wirral has recently come on the market, touted as being in the ‘ideal location.’

The four-bedroom freestanding house has’spectacular’ views across the Dee Estuary and onto the Welsh hills.

The house is located on Dawstone Road in Lower Heswall and has a remote-controlled gated entry gate and driveway.

The house, which originally listed with Bradshaw Farnham and Lea, was lowered to £800,000 in September of this year.

According to Rightmove, Lower Heswall has an above-average house price for Merseyside, with an average of £420,437 over the last year.

The majority of residences sold were detached homes, with an average price of £520,410.

Flats sold for an average of £295,122, while semi-detached properties sold for £206, 262.

However, Dawstone Road, where this home is located, is one of Mersyside’s most costly roads.

According to Rightmove, a house on Dawstone Rise sold for £775,000 in March 2021.

In 2017, a home sold for £800,000, while in 2019, another sold for £640,000.

Even from the outside, the home appears to be one-of-a-kind, as evidenced by images taken from a high vantage point.

The house is divided into three floors, with the first floor housing the majority of the family’s living areas.

A big entrance hall leads to a’spacious’ parlor with access to the glass-fronted sun terrace, as well as a cloakroom and toilet.

The right side of the house features an open kitchen, dining, and sitting area, as well as a separate utility room.

There are two double bedrooms on the first floor, both with en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Two further double bedrooms and a shower room can be found on the second floor.

These two top rooms also provide the most ‘amazing views’ of the surrounding area.

A separate garage and a big driveway with lots of off-road parking are located in the front of the house.

A paved patio area and a lawn garden are located in the backyard.

The following is an excerpt from the listing: “Bradshaw Farnham & Lea are happy to present this fantastic detached family house to the market.

“This high-spec property boasts outstanding views over Dawstone Park and stretches in a highly sought-after residential position in Lower Heswall.”

