For sale is a one-of-a-kind mansion with’spectacular’ sweeping views.
A ‘fantastic’ home in Wirral has recently come on the market, touted as being in the ‘ideal location.’
The four-bedroom freestanding house has’spectacular’ views across the Dee Estuary and onto the Welsh hills.
The house is located on Dawstone Road in Lower Heswall and has a remote-controlled gated entry gate and driveway.
The house, which originally listed with Bradshaw Farnham and Lea, was lowered to £800,000 in September of this year.
According to Rightmove, Lower Heswall has an above-average house price for Merseyside, with an average of £420,437 over the last year.
The majority of residences sold were detached homes, with an average price of £520,410.
Flats sold for an average of £295,122, while semi-detached properties sold for £206, 262.
However, Dawstone Road, where this home is located, is one of Mersyside’s most costly roads.
According to Rightmove, a house on Dawstone Rise sold for £775,000 in March 2021.
In 2017, a home sold for £800,000, while in 2019, another sold for £640,000.
Even from the outside, the home appears to be one-of-a-kind, as evidenced by images taken from a high vantage point.
The house is divided into three floors, with the first floor housing the majority of the family’s living areas.
A big entrance hall leads to a’spacious’ parlor with access to the glass-fronted sun terrace, as well as a cloakroom and toilet.
The right side of the house features an open kitchen, dining, and sitting area, as well as a separate utility room.
There are two double bedrooms on the first floor, both with en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets.
Two further double bedrooms and a shower room can be found on the second floor.
These two top rooms also provide the most ‘amazing views’ of the surrounding area.
A separate garage and a big driveway with lots of off-road parking are located in the front of the house.
A paved patio area and a lawn garden are located in the backyard.
The following is an excerpt from the listing: “Bradshaw Farnham & Lea are happy to present this fantastic detached family house to the market.
“This high-spec property boasts outstanding views over Dawstone Park and stretches in a highly sought-after residential position in Lower Heswall.”
